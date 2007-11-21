This beast is the Antonov AN-124 which, until the titanic Airbus A380 came along, was the biggest mass-produced plane in the world. Only 56 were built, but it is still the biggest cargo aircraft in the world. How big exactly? I got into its belly at the Dubai Air Show and I can tell you one thing: when you get up close, this thing is even more gigantic than you imagined it would be.
Inside the Biggest Mass-Produced Cargo Aircraft in the World
