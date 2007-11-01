Initial D Takes Arcade Driving Sims to the Next Level

At the Sega Joypolis, a 3-story arcade and amusement park at Tokyo Decks Beach (the same place as Muscle Park), they have a gigantic setup of the Initial D racing game. What makes this arcade driving setup different and much, much better than any other? The fact that you ride in real cars while you play. Yes, you get fully strapped into a Subaru Impreza WRX, Mazda RX-7 or the Tofu car from the series, which then move around realistically while you drive. It'll set you back 600 yen a ride (about $5.25), or it's free if you have an unlimited day pass, which I did, allowing me to ride it over and over again. [Sega Joypolis]