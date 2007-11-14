Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

InFocus IN1 Portable Gaming Projector Flips Images To Ceilings

in1_4.jpegInfocus just released this Play Big IN1 Gaming projector, which is remarkable for it's lowish res 640 by 480 pixel count, $549 price point, yet decent 1500:1 contrast ratio and awesome capability to flip images from wall to ceiling by means of mirror.

To me, that last feature says that gaming is sooooo hard sitting on your couch, you'd better lie flat on your back, brain settling into the back of your skull while thumbing a joypad. DLP, takes up to 1080i signals via component (before squishing them to fore mentioned VGA), there's no zoom, an the max image size is 8 feet across kitty corner. Good for the kids, but not quite powerful enough for the high def gamers. [Infocus]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles