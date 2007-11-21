Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Info Tidbit Could Point to Imminent Release of Canon 5D Mark II

canon_5dmkii.jpgHere's a tiny piece of info that may point to an forthcoming Canon 5D Mark II digital SLR. On a bug report web page for a Capture One software, someone may have slipped, and as you can see, there's a camera listed there on a drop-down list that doesn't officially exist yet. Could this be a hint of things to come? The same thing happened before the Canon 40D was released a few months ago, and now it's real. Rumor has the update to the popular Canon 5D coming as early as sometime this month. Well, we have noticed a couple of price drops on the 5D in the last two months. Discuss. [Photography Bay]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles