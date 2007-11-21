Info Tidbit Could Point to Imminent Release of Canon 5D Mark II

Here's a tiny piece of info that may point to an forthcoming Canon 5D Mark II digital SLR. On a bug report web page for a Capture One software, someone may have slipped, and as you can see, there's a camera listed there on a drop-down list that doesn't officially exist yet. Could this be a hint of things to come? The same thing happened before the Canon 40D was released a few months ago, and now it's real. Rumor has the update to the popular Canon 5D coming as early as sometime this month. Well, we have noticed a couple of price drops on the 5D in the last two months. Discuss. [Photography Bay]