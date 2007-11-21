Inflatable Moon Base to be Tested in Antarctica Next Year

We recently showed you simulations of Mars voyages here on earth, and now NASA is looking to get in on the fun. The department of space nerds will begin a yearlong test of an inflatable moon base in Antarctica in January. Fully inflatable in a mere 11 minutes, the base probably won't be housing astronauts on the moon in the near future, as after this test they'll probably need to test it in a vacuum chamber. But hey, eventually, right? [SpaceRef via The Raw Feed]