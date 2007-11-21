We recently showed you simulations of Mars voyages here on earth, and now NASA is looking to get in on the fun. The department of space nerds will begin a yearlong test of an inflatable moon base in Antarctica in January. Fully inflatable in a mere 11 minutes, the base probably won't be housing astronauts on the moon in the near future, as after this test they'll probably need to test it in a vacuum chamber. But hey, eventually, right? [SpaceRef via The Raw Feed]
Inflatable Moon Base to be Tested in Antarctica Next Year
