Included Game&Watch Game Makes Nintendo DS TV Tuner's Even Cooler

The Nintendo DS TV Tuner was released yesterday in Japan for about $60 and the people from Impress have got their hands on one. The device will let you watch digital terrestrial television on the DS top screen while giving all sorts of controls on the bottom part. The surprise: it includes the all-time-classic Game&Watch Fire game in the package. Can't remember Fire or even the Game&Watch? Check the retro godness after the jump:

[Impress PC Watch]