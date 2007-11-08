In Visible City Concrete Speakers

These speakers from Japanese design company 25togo are constructed of concrete and glass. Aside from what is promised to be excellent audio quality, the speakers feature less conventional external geometrics, allowing users to easily angle the direction of sound/trajectory of toe stubbing impact.

The In Visible City speakers had better sound amazing. Because when you inform your friends that you've just purchased speakers made of concrete and glass, they will never lend you money again. And besides, we're guessing there's good reason that the New York Philharmonic isn't rocking out with cellos made of industrial building materials. [designboom via scifitech]