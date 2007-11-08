Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

25togosound.jpgThese speakers from Japanese design company 25togo are constructed of concrete and glass. Aside from what is promised to be excellent audio quality, the speakers feature less conventional external geometrics, allowing users to easily angle the direction of sound/trajectory of toe stubbing impact.

The In Visible City speakers had better sound amazing. Because when you inform your friends that you've just purchased speakers made of concrete and glass, they will never lend you money again. And besides, we're guessing there's good reason that the New York Philharmonic isn't rocking out with cellos made of industrial building materials. [designboom via scifitech]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

