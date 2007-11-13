Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

In Russia, Robot Suitcase Tony Tows You

robottony.jpgRolling along in 2009, this Russian robot suitcase, oddly named Tony, will follow its owner's footsteps, tracking a card you slip into your pocket like a dog following a stick of jerky. It's loaded up with a gyroscope, light detectors, sound and infared sensors so it doesn't bump into old ladies or tumble down stairs while carrying up to 30kg of your junk in LAX. It'll also truck nonstop for two hours on a single battery charge. If that sounds fantastic, Robotronic.ru will be glad to take your pre-order for around 2 grand. Hey, the future's expensive. [Robotronics.ru, Russia IC via The Raw Feed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles