In Russia, Robot Suitcase Tony Tows You

Rolling along in 2009, this Russian robot suitcase, oddly named Tony, will follow its owner's footsteps, tracking a card you slip into your pocket like a dog following a stick of jerky. It's loaded up with a gyroscope, light detectors, sound and infared sensors so it doesn't bump into old ladies or tumble down stairs while carrying up to 30kg of your junk in LAX. It'll also truck nonstop for two hours on a single battery charge. If that sounds fantastic, Robotronic.ru will be glad to take your pre-order for around 2 grand. Hey, the future's expensive. [Robotronics.ru, Russia IC via The Raw Feed]