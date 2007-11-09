24 is coming back may or may not be coming back due to the strike, but there's a teaser freshly available on Xbox Live to whet your palate for yet another highly improbable, explosion-filled day, whenever it's coming. To give you an idea of what the show's like in the Far East, here are a couple of commercials for it from Japan featuring the Japan-only theme music. Yes, there are lyrics, and they include "Ore wa Jack Bauer!" Why oh why is this song not played in the States? Hit the jump for a second ad. [YouTube]