If you've made the switch from incandescent light bulbs to CFLs in order to be more energy/money efficient, one issue possibly plaguing your otherwise greener conscience is where to recycle it after it goes cold in about seven years, since it can't be recycled with glass bottles, thanks to its mercury content. IKEA to the rescue! They'll take old CFLs off of your hands for free recycling, which is useful given the big push CFL bulbs are getting from everyone from Wal-Mart to governments. Of course, the snag is that's only helpful if you have an IKEA somewhere in your general vicinity, but them's the breaks. [IKEA via Consumerist, Flickr]
IKEA Recycles Old CFL Bulbs for Free
