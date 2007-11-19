IGN Reviews AG's RiffMaster Guitar Hero Controller

Our buddies at IGN have just run a comprehensive review of AG's RiffMaster Guitar Hero controller. The controller is the best looking we have seen, and does a lot to push our rock star credibility that little bit further.The instrument/controller has real guitar tuning screws and pickups, whilst simultaneously incorporating all the necessary Guitar Hero controls. The body is made of real wood, and this fact really does give us wood. It's almost a proper guitar...we are almost proper musicians.

With a retail price of $400, and an overall good-to-ok performance, this is indeed one for the fanatics. Hey, you guys will always be rock stars to us, regardless of your plastic controllers. Hit the link to check out the video review. [IGN]