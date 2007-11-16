Because of the WGA strike, there's no Daily Show, which sucks. But if you think you're suffering, think of how the writers of that wonderful program feel! In this video that the writers of our favourite mock newscast made on the picketline, they clearly explain why this strike is happening and how the studio chiefs are total hypocrites. And they have a point! I mean, how can Viacom go around suing YouTube for one billion dollars and then turn around and say there's no money to be made on the internet? Scumbags! [Defamer] daily
Daily Show Writers Use Viacom's YouTube Suit to Hilariously Explain the Strike
