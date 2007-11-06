I Honor the Place Where the MARK Bookmark and I Become One

Avnish Gautam has designed an amazing concept bookmark that lights up at night and covers the area you're reading. The MARK uses flexible OLED technology on a thin piece of plastic to illuminate the reading area to your preferred brightness. I know when I'm reading the Fake Steve Jobs book, the only thing that irritates me more than that frigtard Tom Bowditch is my dim and clunky book light that is never in the right place. This concept won the Red Dot Award for best design in 2007, so if OLED technology is up to speed expect it to be available sometime soon. Namaste Avnish, and hit the jump for a bonus picture of the MARK in daylight. [Yanko Design] [Yanko Design]