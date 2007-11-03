Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Propelled Airplane Breaks World Record

The Pterosaur might look to you like a typical model airplane, but it's a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) powered by a highly efficient hydrogen fuel cell. It just broke a world distance record for hydrogen fuel cell micro UAVs, flying 78 miles—28 miles farther than its previous world record, set in 2006. You ain't seen nothing yet; its makers are saying it's just getting started.

The distinguished group of scientists who created the Pterosaur say it only used a quarter tank of fuel, anticipating more world records to be broken with this plane that has a range of 310 miles. Powered by the hydrogen fuel cell similar to the one inside the HyFish jet wing aircraft, the scientists are emboldened with this record-breaking performance, and say there are even more sophisticated fuel cell power plants for aircraft on the way. [Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies]