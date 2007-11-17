If you put enough water in a plastic bag, does it become a gadget? There's only one way to find out—in this internet classic, these fine citizens tested the theory by loading 300lbs of water in a thin plastic shell to make one hell of a water bomb. Though we admit that the video would be a lot better with someone walking under the window when this nuke of the water balloon world detonated in the parking lot—not that we'd wish harm on another human being...with Santa watching and all. [collegehumor]
Hydrogen (and Oxygen) Bomb, Dropped
