If you really want to intimidate people and blow some stuff up real good, you can't go wrong with a Hummer that happens to have a gigantic laser cannon mounted on top of it. The Laser Avenger, which we first reported on back in October, is designed to take out roadside bombs from afar, and I can assure you that you can't have one. The laser is a solid-state direct-energy beam by Boeing and shoots an "invisible beam just a few centimeters in diameter and 20 times hotter than an electric stovetop." Yeah, you don't want to be on the business end of that. [Popular Mechanics]
Hummer with Roof-Mounted Laser Cannon is Pure Intimidation
