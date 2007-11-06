HTC unveils full end of year Australian line up

Been looking for just the right HTC handset to gift to someone you love yourself this Christmas? HTC has sent us all the details on the handsets they'll have on shelves before the end of the year, for how much, and which networks you'll need to be talking to to get them. Hmmm... that last point can be a real bastard...

The handset/UMPC I've really been waiting to see, the HTC Shift, is going to hit the market at $1999 through Optus and Vodafone. $1999? I think I'll go for an Eee, actually.

Vodafone and Optus get a look at all the new handsets, including the Touch Dual ($899), Touch II ($699), S730 ($899), Shift ($1999), and TyTN II ($1299). 3 Mobile gets a look in at the TyTN II. Prices will, of course, vary based on contract options and the like. Full release with lots of handset details after the jump. SYDNEY - 31 October 2007 - HTC Corp. (TAIEX: 2498; "HTC"), the world's leading provider of Windows Mobile(r)-based smart devices, today launched five new devices from its Q4 2007 product portfolio.

The collection of devices further cements HTC's position as an innovator, driving forward the development of communication solutions that meet the needs of business and enterprise users. Each new handset showcases a tailored range of capabilities to support different types of users from those focused on cutting edge mobile computing to users that want powerful, feature-rich mobile messaging.

* HTC Touch Dual - the HTC Touch Dual(tm) is a new and more powerful member of the Touch(tm) family that integrates 3.5G wireless connectivity with a sleek and innovative sliding keypad design. Taking a design cue from the stylish HTC Touch(tm), the HTC Touch Dual(tm) adds high speed 3G/HSDPA connectivity and a slide out keypad into a thin and narrow device designed for easy typing. The Touch Dual will be available from mid-November through authorised Brightpoint distributors and retailers, and for connection to Vodafone and Optus networks at a suggested retail price of $899 (inclusive of GST).

* HTC TyTN II - the HTC TYTN II packs all the power of Windows Mobile(r) 6 into a unique new form factor, continuing HTC's 10-year heritage of innovation in device design. The 2.8-inch color screen slides back to reveal a full QWERTY keyboard, then tilts up to position the screen perfectly for reading and creating emails, using applications, or even just playing videos and games. The TyTN ll will be distributed through authorised Brightpoint distributors and retailers, and available for connection to 3 Mobile, Vodafone and Optus networks at a suggested retail price of $1,299 (inclusive of GST).

* HTC Shift - the HTC Shift ushers in a new era in mobile computing. Combining the power of Microsoft Windows Vista with always-connected 3G/HSDPA connectivity, the HTC Shift delivers unparalleled functionality in a sleek, compact design. The HTC Shift is the first device to feature HTC's innovative new SnapVUE(tm) technology. SnapVUE provides instant access to emails, calendar, SMS messages and contacts, without the need to fully boot up the device which helps conserve power and extend battery life. Weighing just 800g and equipped with a 7" touch sensitive 'slide-n-tilt' screen, the HTC Shift is the new way to work effectively on the move. The Shift will be distributed through authorised Brightpoint distributors and retailers, and available for connection to Vodafone and Optus networks at a suggested retail price of $1999 (inclusive of GST).

* HTC S730 - the HTC S730 is a stylish and compact 3G/HSDPA phone which features a numeric keyboard on the face plus a semi-automatic sliding QWERTY keyboard underneath making it an ideal choice for the mobile professional who needs easy access to email, messaging and the internet while out of the office. The HTC S730 also features a push mail, a 2.4 inch LCD display, WiFi 802.11b/g, Bluetooth, a 2 Megapixel camera and a VGA camera for video calls. The S730 will be distributed through authorised Brightpoint distributors and retailers, and available for connection to Vodafone and Optus networks at a suggested retail price of $899 (inclusive of GST).

* Touch II - the HTC Touch II offers consumers all the benefits of the original Touch device with enhanced 256MB ROM and 128MB RAM capacity. Leveraging the broad functionality of Windows Mobile 6 Professional, the HTC Touch II includes Outlook Mobile, Office Mobile, Windows Live and the capabilities to run thousands of third-party applications. Users can surf the web with Internet Explorer(r), send and receive emails, chat on Messenger and send files to their own web space through Windows Live(r). The Touch series ll will be distributed through authorised Brightpoint distributors and retailers, and available for connection to Vodafone and Optus networks at a suggested retail price of $699 (inclusive of GST).

"We are extremely proud of HTC's reputation as a leading innovator in the mobility space, providing high-quality products to exceed the needs of our diverse end-users," said John Featherstone, Managing Director, HTC Australia.

"This Q4 line up exemplifies the breadth of HTC's portfolio - setting new standards with the ground-breaking HTC Shift and extending the choice of devices that we offer to our business user audience."

