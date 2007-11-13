HTC Touch Cruise Is So, So Official

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

NEWS-11252-1ed99a4d72e9932ea899f2201d782bb7.jpgWe told you about the HTC Touch Cruise back when the specs leaked, but HTC has gone and made the GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSDPA phone official, admitting its affiliation and paying child support. Their third phone in the Touch line, this newest version packs a TomTom Navigator 6 GPS that's highly viewable on the 2.8" screen. Plus you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3MP camera and optional MicroSD expansion. Unfortunately, it looks like Europe only for now. Hit the jump for the full stat smattering and a giant picture that looks so much better than the leaked image.

- Qualcomm 7200 chipset - Built-in GPS receiver - TomTom mapping - 400MHz CPU - TouchFLO UI - 256MB/128 MB ROM/RAM - Wi-Fi connectivity - Bluetooth 2.0 - GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSDPA up to 3.6Mbps - 2.8" QVGA Touch Screen - FM Radio - Micro SD memory card - Windows Mobile 6.0 - HTC Home screen

[product via pocket-lint]

