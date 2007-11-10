The adorable Boston Dynamics RHex robot uses a combo of legs, wheels and paddles to cover pretty much any terrain, water included. It looks like some sort of frantic animal as it thrashes around in the grass and the sand, but it manages to make it through every time. Lil' RHex is remote controllable from up to half a kilometer away using onboard front and rear cameras, and it's even available for sale now. The bad news is that you need to get in touch for a price quote, so you know what that means: you can't afford one. Pity. [Product Page via BotJunkie]
HRex Robot Can Conquer Any Terrain with Manic Thrashing
