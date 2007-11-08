Hewlett-Packard's shifting the focus of its digital photo business from cameras to home printing and online photo services. Future cameras will still bear the HP branding, but they'll be designed and manufactured by a licensed third party. The HP-but-not camera deal should be set with the ghost producer halfway into 2008—HP will keep selling their own through the end of this year. [NYT, HP Press Release]
HP to Outsource Digital Camera Business
