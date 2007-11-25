How Gizmodo Celebrates Thanksgiving (With a Lightsaber)

Disclaimer: This commercial may be super old or something, but we're accustomed to ripping our juicy entertainment free from the stinky shell of advertising, to consume with our bare hands, the pulp and syrups flowing down our arms. And besides, any commercial that uses a lightsaber to carve a turkey is pretty much a must post on our part. Man, we'd love to see this guy go to work on the pie next. [superpunch]