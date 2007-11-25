Disclaimer: This commercial may be super old or something, but we're accustomed to ripping our juicy entertainment free from the stinky shell of advertising, to consume with our bare hands, the pulp and syrups flowing down our arms. And besides, any commercial that uses a lightsaber to carve a turkey is pretty much a must post on our part. Man, we'd love to see this guy go to work on the pie next. [superpunch]
How Gizmodo Celebrates Thanksgiving (With a Lightsaber)
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?