Hossfly V8 Barstools, Drinking and Driving Required

The Hossly V8 barstools would drive MADD mad...literally. Because while seated upon a standard barstool, drinkers can harness the power of engines normally reserved for trucks and heavy luxury cars. Apparently the contraptions make an obnoxious amount of noise, which should be an effective ear shield for our own drunken idiocy...but there's only one way to find out. We just wish this clip from SEMA caught these bad boys during higher speed impact testing. Hit the jump for a shiny bonus pic. hossfly—1_opt.jpg[autoblog via geekology]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

