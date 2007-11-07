Hossfly V8 Barstools, Drinking and Driving Required

The Hossly V8 barstools would drive MADD mad...literally. Because while seated upon a standard barstool, drinkers can harness the power of engines normally reserved for trucks and heavy luxury cars. Apparently the contraptions make an obnoxious amount of noise, which should be an effective ear shield for our own drunken idiocy...but there's only one way to find out. We just wish this clip from SEMA caught these bad boys during higher speed impact testing. Hit the jump for a shiny bonus pic. [autoblog via geekology]