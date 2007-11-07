Horological Machine No.2 Brings Steampunk to Your Wrist, Bankruptcy to Your Life

MB&F's Horological Machine No. 2 (HM2) is a timepiece god. It has four dials, which offer the following measurements: "instantaneous jump hour, concentric retrograde minutes, retrograde date and bi-hemisphere moon phase." That basically means the watch has two date and two time keeping dials. Who the hell cares? It's stunning! Check out its flawless beauty in the gallery below:

We know the HM2 is a watch, but it looks like so much more. It looks like it holds the proof to the Theory of Relativity/could answer questions about what the meaning of life really is and/or could control time travel at the turn of its crown. Who knows if it could do all that? Who knows if this is the real device Archibald Witwicky discovered? We don't, and at $59,000, the secrets that lie beneath the 18K gold and titanium casing shall always be a mystery to us all. [Watchismo Times]