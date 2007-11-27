Honda ASIMO rocks with Gizmodo AU, part 2.2



Break it down for me, ASIMO! In this clip, my new BFF ASIMO leads the way on the dance floor. Anyone 'doing the robot' better smooth up those pop locks, because ASIMO is certainly showing some sleek styles. Sure, the dance moves look like they're programmed by a bunch of dudes with two left feet, but it's still smooth like butter. And shut up about the quality of my smooth moves. I thought he'd be easier to keep up with!