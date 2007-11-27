Break it down for me, ASIMO! In this clip, my new BFF ASIMO leads the way on the dance floor. Anyone 'doing the robot' better smooth up those pop locks, because ASIMO is certainly showing some sleek styles. Sure, the dance moves look like they're programmed by a bunch of dudes with two left feet, but it's still smooth like butter. And shut up about the quality of my smooth moves. I thought he'd be easier to keep up with!
Honda ASIMO rocks with Gizmodo AU, part 2.2
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?