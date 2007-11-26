Honda ASIMO rocks with Gizmodo AU, part 1

On Friday we got to spend a little 'quality time' with the awesomely awesome Honda ASIMO. We're going to run a few clips this week showing just how awesome the little guy is. Here's a clip of the rockstar entrance ASIMO makes at the start of each show. The audio sucks because I was standing right beside speakers that were absolutely cranking, and the school kids were LOVING it! That music? "Robot Rock", Daft Punk. Well played, Honda!

The last set of shows on his Australian tour take place this coming weekend in Parramatta. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Hit the ASIMO website for details. [ASIMO Australian Tour]

