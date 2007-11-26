Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Honda ASIMO rocks with Gizmodo AU, part 1

On Friday we got to spend a little 'quality time' with the awesomely awesome Honda ASIMO. We're going to run a few clips this week showing just how awesome the little guy is. Here's a clip of the rockstar entrance ASIMO makes at the start of each show. The audio sucks because I was standing right beside speakers that were absolutely cranking, and the school kids were LOVING it! That music? "Robot Rock", Daft Punk. Well played, Honda!

The last set of shows on his Australian tour take place this coming weekend in Parramatta. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Hit the ASIMO website for details. [ASIMO Australian Tour]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles