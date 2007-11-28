Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Homemade Hot Tub Could Kick Your Hot Tub's Ass

This is apparently how we do hot tubs down under. This homemade contraption was built using a large storage container, an LP gas bottle, stainless steel tubing, polystyrene packing material, and some corrugated iron. You can spend however much you want on a hot tub with a built-in HDTV or 1,500 jets or whatever, but it still won't be as badass as this thing with its little monster burner. Amazing. [Make]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles