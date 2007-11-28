This is apparently how we do hot tubs down under. This homemade contraption was built using a large storage container, an LP gas bottle, stainless steel tubing, polystyrene packing material, and some corrugated iron. You can spend however much you want on a hot tub with a built-in HDTV or 1,500 jets or whatever, but it still won't be as badass as this thing with its little monster burner. Amazing. [Make]
Homemade Hot Tub Could Kick Your Hot Tub's Ass
