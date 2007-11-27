Home Trebuchet Kit, a Few Feet Short of Perfection

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

treb3.jpgWhen we first spotted this Stirling Warwolf Trebuchet kit, we thought our dreams had come true. At last we could defeat our neighbours, if not in a landscaping-off, at least in an old fashioned, purely American arms race. But then we saw the all-too-reasonable price of $US189. And we knew this trebuchet was only moderately awesome and probably wouldn't help us defeat the neighbourhood any time soon.

At 1/20th scale, this historic replica trebuchet is built (by you) from about 140 pieces and stands 18 inches tall with and arm that reaches 32 inches at peak. Launching packaged projectiles 40 to 60 feet, we realise that maybe a real trebuchet would have been overkill for our purposes. And this Warwolf may provide just enough kill. We'll keep you apprised on the ensuing war. [product via gizmowatch]

