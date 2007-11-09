Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

hiREC Chef's Companion Design Weighs, Scans Food

hirec2-1.jpgThis design for a product companion won a silver award at the Samsung Young Design awards by being both slick and useful, something we don't see quite enough of in theoretical designs renderings these days. By placing any food item onto the top, the hiREC will display information by either weighing it or scanning its bar code. The bottom display also shows sell-by-dates, nutritional information, and recipes—making your food preparation (cooking) sessions a lot easier. You know what's even easier? Eating out. [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles