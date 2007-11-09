This design for a product companion won a silver award at the Samsung Young Design awards by being both slick and useful, something we don't see quite enough of in theoretical designs renderings these days. By placing any food item onto the top, the hiREC will display information by either weighing it or scanning its bar code. The bottom display also shows sell-by-dates, nutritional information, and recipes—making your food preparation (cooking) sessions a lot easier. You know what's even easier? Eating out. [Yanko Design]
hiREC Chef's Companion Design Weighs, Scans Food
