Kotaku's editor from down under notes an interesting but totally unannounced feature following the update to the PS3's freshly baked 2.0 firmware. Previously unsupported file formats (specifically Xvid and Divx) are not only detected by the PS3 now, but it magically has thumbnails and running times for the files. They still won't play, so it might not mean anything, but Luke says it best: "Sony wouldn't have increased the compatibility in there for shits and giggles. Would they?" Well, it is Sony. Who knows why they do anything anymore? Have you guys had similar revelatory experiences? [Kotaku]
Hint of Coming Xvid and Divx Support Slipped Into PS3 Firmware 2.00?
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?