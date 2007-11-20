Holy Batman! A hidden toilet that emerges from the ground after you insert one yuan? I'm so there, Maxwell Smart. The pop-up conveniences are being installed in China and will debut next year, just in time for the Beijing Olympic Games. One second you see a sculpture, the next a living and breathing W.C. materializes right in front of your eyes. Expect countless stories to hit the media in 2008, like "Emerging Toilet Leads To Secret Mao Cloning Facilities," "Panda Ninjas Use Magic Toilets to Access Hidden Lairs," and "Mechanic Toilet Processes People Into Canned Meat." [Spluch]
Hidden Toilet Will Emerge from Ground in China
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.