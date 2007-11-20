Hidden Toilet Will Emerge from Ground in China

Holy Batman! A hidden toilet that emerges from the ground after you insert one yuan? I'm so there, Maxwell Smart. The pop-up conveniences are being installed in China and will debut next year, just in time for the Beijing Olympic Games. One second you see a sculpture, the next a living and breathing W.C. materializes right in front of your eyes. Expect countless stories to hit the media in 2008, like "Emerging Toilet Leads To Secret Mao Cloning Facilities," "Panda Ninjas Use Magic Toilets to Access Hidden Lairs," and "Mechanic Toilet Processes People Into Canned Meat." [Spluch]