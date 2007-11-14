Helium Balloon Lights: Where Do I Begin?

The Helium Balloon Light consists of 35 "ultra strong" diodes suspended from a helium balloon. There are two versions of the device available —a limited edition cordless version powered by rechargeable batteries and a basic corded version. And just how much would you expect to pay for a technological marvel such as this? How does $1000 strike you? Yeah, I thought so. Call me crazy but I'll just get some helium balloons from a party supply store and a $2 flashlight. [Product Page via 7Gadgets via Geekologie]