Helio Offers Unlimited Service for $99/Month, Refurbed Ocean for $99

heliocake.jpgGood news for people thinking of picking up a Helio Ocean: Helio has lowered its rates for its all-in plans, giving you all-you-can-eat service for $99 a month. It's also starting to offer refurbished phones through the Helio Refreshed service, with the Ocean now available refurbed for a mere $99. That's a pretty awesome deal for one of our favourite phones seeing it lists for $295 new. [Helio via Electronista]

