Helio Mysto Gets Official in Picture Form, Will Cost $150?

mystocrunch.jpgWhile CrunchGear says they've got no specs to go with this picture of the "first official pic" of Helio's upcoming Mysto, its looks match up quite nicely with past mumblings that the Mysto is in fact Samsung's U600 slider. If it is, expect it to be tricked out a bit since the GSM model now available lacks 3G, though it comes with MP3, AAC and WMA support and FM radio out of the box, promising to be a decent little multimedia phone for $US150 after some Helio tweaks. [CrunchGear]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

