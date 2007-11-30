Helio Mysto Gets Official in Picture Form, Will Cost $150?

While CrunchGear says they've got no specs to go with this picture of the "first official pic" of Helio's upcoming Mysto, its looks match up quite nicely with past mumblings that the Mysto is in fact Samsung's U600 slider. If it is, expect it to be tricked out a bit since the GSM model now available lacks 3G, though it comes with MP3, AAC and WMA support and FM radio out of the box, promising to be a decent little multimedia phone for $US150 after some Helio tweaks. [CrunchGear]