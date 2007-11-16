Helio Cuts All Phone Prices by $50, Flashes Some Leg, Winks

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

heliophones.jpgFirst they dropped their all-in plan to $US99 a month, and now they've gone and slashed the prices of all their phones by $50. Helio really wants you to switch to them in a bad way, which could be a sign that they aren't doing so hot, or they may be paving the way for a new device to drop. Either way, now that you can get an Ocean for less than $200 and get an all-in plan for less than $100, I certainly wouldn't blame you for taking the bait, as that is as good a deal as you're likely to get in the cellphone world right now. [Product Page via Boy Genius Report]

