Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Heated Insoles Probably Won't Char Your Feet

GrizuFootbed.JPGFor those interested in having warm feet and tempting fate by walking on top of two rechargeable lithium batteries, Scarpa has announced a new insole (or "footbed," as they seem to be calling them these days) designed especially for you. The Grizu footbeds have a temperature sensor that keeps things inside your shoe a toasty 38° C, but they also include a remote control to adjust the temperature to personal preference.They're made for outdoorsy types, so the circuitry has a fail-safe to keep it from exploding if you happen to, say, wade through a stream on your hike. This almost definitely won't happen to them. The Grizus are scheduled to be available for ~$300 this winter. Make sure the shoes you're putting them in have removable insoles. [Scarpa via Trail Gear Blog]

- Josh Ziegler

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles