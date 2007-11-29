CNET's hired an intern to type up power consumption stats for loads of their recently reviewed TVs into a large table, which conveniently enough is now sortable. If you're in the market for a new HDTV, head over to their big arse chart to see who the winner is in overall annual cost (Envision), cost per square inch (Samsung) and cheapest over 60 inches (Sony). Even if you're not going to buy a TV now, you can still take away the fact that running an HDTV will cost you—on average—somewhere between $56-ish to $169-ish. [CNET]
HDTV Power Consumption Charted For Your Pleasure
