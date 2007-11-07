Not content to dominate living rooms with their upcoming Rock Band music title, Harmonix has made a Guitar Hero-esque iPod game called Phase that can take your own music and lay down a rhythm game on top. The game costs $5 and needs the iTunes 7.5 update we told you about earlier. Although you may be tempted to smash your iPod on the ground after a stunningly good set of Paint it Black, we advise you to just quietly celebrate your rock god-ness. [iLounge via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Harmonix iPod Guitar Hero Game Lets You Use Your Own Music
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?