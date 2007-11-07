Harmonix iPod Guitar Hero Game Lets You Use Your Own Music

Not content to dominate living rooms with their upcoming Rock Band music title, Harmonix has made a Guitar Hero-esque iPod game called Phase that can take your own music and lay down a rhythm game on top. The game costs $5 and needs the iTunes 7.5 update we told you about earlier. Although you may be tempted to smash your iPod on the ground after a stunningly good set of Paint it Black, we advise you to just quietly celebrate your rock god-ness. [iLounge via Boing Boing Gadgets]