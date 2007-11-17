My grandma just cleaned 10 years' worth of useless magnetic crap off of her fridge, revealing its marbled surface for the first time I can remember. The Endo magnetic clips make me wanna cover it in crap all over again. They only support a pound, so you can't string up a small child, or anything with real heft, unless you grab like 50 of them, which is pricey at $10 for a pack of three. [Endo via Gadget Lab]
Hang Knives, Pets or Anything You Want From Your Fridge With Endo
