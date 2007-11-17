Hang Knives, Pets or Anything You Want From Your Fridge With Endo

My grandma just cleaned 10 years' worth of useless magnetic crap off of her fridge, revealing its marbled surface for the first time I can remember. The Endo magnetic clips make me wanna cover it in crap all over again. They only support a pound, so you can't string up a small child, or anything with real heft, unless you grab like 50 of them, which is pricey at $10 for a pack of three. [Endo via Gadget Lab]