endo.jpgMy grandma just cleaned 10 years' worth of useless magnetic crap off of her fridge, revealing its marbled surface for the first time I can remember. The Endo magnetic clips make me wanna cover it in crap all over again. They only support a pound, so you can't string up a small child, or anything with real heft, unless you grab like 50 of them, which is pricey at $10 for a pack of three. [Endo via Gadget Lab]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

