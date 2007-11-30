Hands-On with the Samsung SGH-i620 Smartphone Slider

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

geardiary_mobius_2007_01.JPGVincent from SlashGear just got a hands-on with Samsung's new SGH-i620, otherwise known as the Sangria, a slim slider smartphone with an iPod-like touchwheel on the front. As we reported back in May, it's loaded up with Windows Mobile and has Wi-Fi, a 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth and MicroSD expandability. Word from Samsung is that the chances of this thing hitting the States anytime soon are slim to none, but we can at least look from afar. Head on over to SlashGear to check out the hands on pics and video. [SlashGear]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

