Vincent from SlashGear just got a hands-on with Samsung's new SGH-i620, otherwise known as the Sangria, a slim slider smartphone with an iPod-like touchwheel on the front. As we reported back in May, it's loaded up with Windows Mobile and has Wi-Fi, a 2-megapixel camera, Bluetooth and MicroSD expandability. Word from Samsung is that the chances of this thing hitting the States anytime soon are slim to none, but we can at least look from afar. Head on over to SlashGear to check out the hands on pics and video. [SlashGear]
Hands-On with the Samsung SGH-i620 Smartphone Slider
