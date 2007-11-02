Hammet Saturn 2.1 Desktop Speakers Look Interplanetary, Priced Down to Earth

Who cares whether these Hammet Saturn 2.1 desktop speakers sound any good or not? Just look at them. Appearing to be the spawn of a mini projector mother and security camera dad, the two satellites fire upward, right into your face and around the room. Too bad they don't get much of a chance at sonic proficiency with the paltry 3 watts of power fed into each one.

Meanwhile, the 5-watt minisub holds down the fort, letting you plug your mic into it at the same time. Pick up a $24 set in black or white, and perplex your friends who might wonder what the hell those pods are doing sitting on your desktop. [eShop World, via TFTS]