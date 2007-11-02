Hammet Saturn 2.1 Desktop Speakers Look Interplanetary, Priced Down to Earth

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

hammet_saturn_speaks.jpgWho cares whether these Hammet Saturn 2.1 desktop speakers sound any good or not? Just look at them. Appearing to be the spawn of a mini projector mother and security camera dad, the two satellites fire upward, right into your face and around the room. Too bad they don't get much of a chance at sonic proficiency with the paltry 3 watts of power fed into each one.

Meanwhile, the 5-watt minisub holds down the fort, letting you plug your mic into it at the same time. Pick up a $24 set in black or white, and perplex your friends who might wonder what the hell those pods are doing sitting on your desktop. [eShop World, via TFTS]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

