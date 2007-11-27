Hackers Fox Al Gore by Hacking into An Inconvenient Truth Website

Oh dear, poor The Al Gore. The Nobel Prize Laureate, Internet inventor and husband of Tipper has had his website hacked. His blog for An Inconvenient Truth is now selling Viagra, Valium, Zovirax and Xanax. Don't expect to see an inconvenient bulge in Al's pants (metaphorically speaking) however, as the hacking is only visible in the website's sort code, rather than in plain sight on the ex-VP's blog. It's a technique used by cyber scammers in the hope of increasing their search engine ratings.

Given his success in recent years, the last thing he needs is medication to combat impotence, depression and herpes. Seven years ago, following the debacle of the 2000 Presidential Election, perhaps, but certainly not now. [PC World]