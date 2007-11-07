H2O Audio H3 Earphones Good for Water Lovers and Landlubbers

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

h20audioh3-lg.jpgIf you've got some serious underwater basket weaving to do, these H2O Audio H3 earbuds might be just what you need to keep you entertained. The company says it's improved the sound of these earphones over their predecessors, boosting the bass response as well as increasing their overall output by 10dB. The H3s are made for use either in the water, where you place the "aquatic silencer" earplugs in place for a watertight seal, or you can remove those for use on dry land. Get these for $50, and don't forget that waterproof housing for your iPod. [Macnn]

