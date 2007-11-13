Gravity Zero Groove Bed May Be Too Entertaining to Sleep On

Never mind that the colour scheme looks like it was designed by Ronald McDonald—this Gravity Zero bed is packing some serious features, like a 150-watt sound system, 2 sleep system motors, 2 powerful massage systems with 12 programs, four-joint adjustability, flexible shoulder comfort zone, pneumatic hand control, and a ventilated Talalay latex mattress for added comfort and support.

Pricing details have not been made available, but my guess is that it won't come anywhere near cheap. It you are willing to drop some serious cash on the Gravity Zero, rest assured that it will be available in a variety of colors. [Gravity Zero via Born Rich via UberReview]