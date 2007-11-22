GPS vs. Radar Speed Challenge Update: Radar Wins

The ground-breaking GPS vs. Radar case has been decided and, much to the chagrin of perpetual speeders like myself, the Sonoma County Superior Court has ruled that 17-year-old Shaun Malone was guilty of speeding.

The court case represented the first time that anyone had contested a ticket based on the data obtained by a GPS tracking device, and it appears that the failure of the defence was due largely to the inability of either side to accurately determine when the radar gun clocked him and where the GPS tracker marked him at 45 mph. Apparently, the system took readings every 30 seconds —if these readings were more frequent, there would have been a much better case for raising reasonable doubt. My guess is that we will see a lot more of these cases turn up as the technology progresses. So all hope is not lost. [Press Democrat]