gPhone OS Codenamed Android, Is Full OS With SDK?

Cnet is reporting that as part of Monday's big press conference, Google will unveil their iPhone killer gPhone OS, tentatively codenamed Android. Sources are calling the OS a "a complete mobile-phone software stack" that will be followed shortly after by a SDK (Translation: this isn't just an ad system and will have more than a bunch of lame web apps).

As we mentioned before, CNET affirms that the OS should be open-source and Linux based, but we shouldn't expect to see it in stores soon. The number of companies involved (over 30) will make it difficult to move quickly on this. I'm just glad that this thing is moving out from the shadowy depths of rumorville. [Cnet via Gadget Lab]