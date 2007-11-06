Google Uses Adorable Children to Push Android and OHA

Google is going after our hearts as well as our minds with their Android interface and Open Handset Alliance. Just take a look at this adorable video they just released, featuring kids talking about what they want in a phone. I actually agree with a lot of it; I'd love my phone to make me cookies and to make animals feel better. I'm just wondering if Google is making promises with this video that they won't be able to follow through on. If Android doesn't provide me with a way to get to the moon, I'll consider it a failure and Google full of liars.