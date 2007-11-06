Google Uses Adorable Children to Push Android and OHA

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Google is going after our hearts as well as our minds with their Android interface and Open Handset Alliance. Just take a look at this adorable video they just released, featuring kids talking about what they want in a phone. I actually agree with a lot of it; I'd love my phone to make me cookies and to make animals feel better. I'm just wondering if Google is making promises with this video that they won't be able to follow through on. If Android doesn't provide me with a way to get to the moon, I'll consider it a failure and Google full of liars.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

