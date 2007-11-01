Google Phone Possibly Heading to Sprint, Verizon - Announcement Within Two Weeks?

Along with Verizon, Google seems to be talking with Sprint Nextel about plans to debut the Google Phone or Google Phone Operating System (GPOS—we coined that just now) on their respective services. Like Apple, in order for Google to get their OS in front of customers, it needs to find a carrier to cooperate with and sell the handset. The WSJ claims that an announcement about the matter is coming some time within two weeks, which means if the GPOS is close to being finished, it might be ready to use as early as the end of the year. [WSJ - Photo Credit]