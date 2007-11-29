Google Gadgets, the widget-like plug-ins for your Google start page, is getting a huge port onto the Apple Dashboard platform starting tomorrow. G-Gadgets are nice, and actually have been port-able onto the Dashboard using another widget for a while now, but official support is always welcome. Google slobberers will definitely be happy, but Apple slobberers will probably just throw up a collective "meh." [MacWorld]
Google Gadgets Getting OS X Dashboard Compatibility Tomorrow
