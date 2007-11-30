Google Gadgets For Dashboard Available Now, Fairly Unnecessary

The Google Gadgets Dashboard integration we told you about yesterday is here, but the bad news is that you'll need to install Google Desktop to use it. With Spotlight, (pretty great) Widgets, and other applications already native to OS X, is there really a need for Google Desktop just to use Google Gadgets? If you just want that functionality, you can actually get it separately as well. But if you swear by Google as a platform, check out the video to see what you're getting. [Google]