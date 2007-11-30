Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Google Gadgets For Dashboard Available Now, Fairly Unnecessary

The Google Gadgets Dashboard integration we told you about yesterday is here, but the bad news is that you'll need to install Google Desktop to use it. With Spotlight, (pretty great) Widgets, and other applications already native to OS X, is there really a need for Google Desktop just to use Google Gadgets? If you just want that functionality, you can actually get it separately as well. But if you swear by Google as a platform, check out the video to see what you're getting. [Google]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

