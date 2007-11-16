Here's a demo of the potential of the Google Android platform, where Skypop CEO Bruce Leak and CTO Timo Bruck have already made some headway with some interesting applications. The two Silicon Valley developers compare one of their apps to a tricorder sensing device from Star Trek , but instead of scanning for environmental conditions, medical symptoms and lifeforms like the tricorder, they've already started putting together mobile phone applications that can find your friends out in the ether. These guys are already starting to create some creative games, too, all while the CEO wears shorts and works out a lot. Must be nice. Now we want to know what they're really up to. [YouTube]
Google Android App is Like a Star Trek Tricorder For Finding Your Friends
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?