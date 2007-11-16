Here's a demo of the potential of the Google Android platform, where Skypop CEO Bruce Leak and CTO Timo Bruck have already made some headway with some interesting applications. The two Silicon Valley developers compare one of their apps to a tricorder sensing device from Star Trek , but instead of scanning for environmental conditions, medical symptoms and lifeforms like the tricorder, they've already started putting together mobile phone applications that can find your friends out in the ether. These guys are already starting to create some creative games, too, all while the CEO wears shorts and works out a lot. Must be nice. Now we want to know what they're really up to. [YouTube]